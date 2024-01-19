Top track

Labyrinth presents: Âme All Night Long

FOLD
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
From £31

About

For our first dance of 2024 Âme returns to FOLD for an all night long session.

Synonymous with long sets that create raw tension and suspense, the master Innervisions selector is at his very best when playing open to close.

On January 19th he makes his s...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
Lineup

Âme

Venue

FOLD

Gillian House, Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

