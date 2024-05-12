Top track

Alexandra Stréliski - Ad Libre

Alexandra Stréliski (Low Tickets)

Le Poisson Rouge
Sun, 12 May, 6:30 pm
From $26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Alexandra Stréliski - Live at LPR on Sunday, May 12th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:30 PM doors | 7:30 PM show (16+)

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Stréliski

Venue

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

