SPILT - Sex Tape

Spilt

Heartbreakers
Wed, 31 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSouthampton
£8.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Psych presents... SPILT + Special Guests

UK - NW Unhinged and aggressive SPILTs music throws you into a frantic dervish, a frenzied pulpit of sonic rage. Their music invites you into their strange world before it consumes you whole.

From broken homes in...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Psychedelia.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spilt

Venue

Heartbreakers

Hanover Buildings, Southampton SO14 1JW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

