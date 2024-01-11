DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PEST

The Black Heart
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Camden Grunge Scene presents it's first show of 2024, a night of rock at the legendary Camden venue, The Black Heart. Featuring 3 exciting upcoming acts on the scene including Nu-Metal headliners, Pest, the raucous grunge outfit, Neverunder and fusion rock...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Black Heart.
Lineup

The Ancient Unknown, NeverUnder, PEST

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:00 pm

