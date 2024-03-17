Top track

Ida Nielsen & The Funkbots

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 17 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£23.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The audaciously funky and multi-talented Danish bassist-singer-songwriter Ida Nielsen, a former member of two of Prince’s backing bands, combines slamming funk beats, slap bass virtuosity, agile rapping, catchy pop hooks and tons of attitude.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ida Nielsen

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

