Worn-Tin Residency w/ Freaknature Puppets, Micelf

Gold-Diggers
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Let us welcome 2024 – a new year to finally stop playing call of duty till 4am, a new beginning to start wearing banana boys brand banana hats, and a new reason to start the year off right with Worn-Tin.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Worn-Tin

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

