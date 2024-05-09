Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

An evening with Alex Streliski

The Sun Rose
Thu, 9 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Alexandra Stréliski has over 375 million streams worldwide, a JUNO Award, double platinum and gold certified albums, over 100,000 concert tickets sold, and more. Billboard calls her “one of the foremost new stars in modern classical,” while Noisey describe...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sun Rose
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alexandra Stréliski

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
125 capacity

