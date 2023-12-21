Top track

Two Piece Records Xmas Part with Fruit Tones +more

The Victoria
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A Two Piece Records Christmas Special ft. Fruit Tones!

'Raucous garage punk with an addictive pop sensibility, the group's rabid live shows are already the stuff of legend' - Clashmusic

+ Support

+ DJ Sunday Girl

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Two Piece Records
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fruit Tones

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open7:30 pm

