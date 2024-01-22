Top track

Charly García - Fanky

Homenaje del Rock Argentino

Sala Clamores
Mon, 22 Jan, 8:00 pm
DJMadrid
Free

About

Diferentes bandas Homenajean a Grandes Temas del Rock Argentino

El rock argentino es una denominación musical muy amplia, aplicada a cualquier variedad de música rock producida en Argentina. Argentina fue el primer país del ámbito iberoamericano que combi...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

