The Black Delta Movement

Dabadaba
Sun, 10 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fuzz, garage-psych-rock desde UK

“The album’s a love letter to the band and all the emotions that come with it,” explains Matt when talking about the period of adversity that led to its creation. Finding himself without his former bandmates following the...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
Lineup

The Black Delta Movement

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

