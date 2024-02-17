Top track

Flowdan, Wiley - Original Raggamuffin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

WAVES TOUR: Flowdan + Neffa-T, Mia Koden b2b MJK, Fixate + more

Village Underground
Sat, 17 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£21.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Flowdan, Wiley - Original Raggamuffin
Got a code?

About

Neffa-T; the innovator, the pioneer, the people’s champion, heads across the UK and Europe on a debut tour centred around the full spectrum of sound he represents and continually pushes forward.

The biggest show of the tour is set to be a special occasion...

Presented by no one.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Flowdan, Neffa-T, Mia Koden and 2 more

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.