DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
FREE ENTRY - BASEMENT RAVE
DEEP/TECH/BREAKBEAT
Shake those Jan blues and come down and join us for a dark, sweaty, rave. We will have special guest DJs playing the best in deep house, techno and breakbeat.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs