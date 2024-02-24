DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Electric Eye Presents Korine, Eleven Pond, Active Decay, Catherine Moan, and DJs Nuves & Tank Boy

El Cid
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Electric Eye Presents

Korine

Eleven Pond

Active Decay

Catherine Moan

Dj's Nuves and Tank Boy

21+

EI Cid

4212 Sunset BIvd

Los Angeles, CA 90029

$16 Presale/ $20 DOS

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Eye.
Lineup

Korine, Eleven Pond

Venue

El Cid

4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

