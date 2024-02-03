DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Peter Van Hoesen Live, Van Anh, Inner Zone

The Pickle Factory
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 5:00 am
GigsLondon
From £16.99
About

On 2nd February, we welcome back Peter Van Hoesen - Belgian deep techno maestro and a true legend of the Pickle - who plays a 2 hour live set of brand new material from his upcoming album.

Peter's joined by superb Vietnamese vinyl-only techno DJ Van Anh,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by East Space Ltd..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open5:00 am
250 capacity

