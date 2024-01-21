DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bach, the Universe and Everything is a concert series with a difference where live music meets astronomy to create a space for contemplation and wonder. Each event features one of JS Bach’s 200 “cantatas” – music for singers and orchestra that is among his...
