Origins: Sally C, Spray, Parris, Lovefoxy & An toi

Corsica Studios
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's a Chunk Phenomena! 👊🏽

Big Saldo's Chunkers return to Origins for their third outing, this time at Corsica Studios with label boss Sally C curating a stellar cast of guests for what's set to be a punchy affair.

Joining Sally on Feb 9th are returns...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Origins Sound LTD.
Lineup

Sally C, Spray, Parris

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

