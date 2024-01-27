Top track

French Kiss - The Original Underground Mix

The Founding Father of House Music

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Studio54&Dumbo presentano :

Lil Louis / Pastaboys / Dj Cream

Pioniere della Chicago house e inventore del genere house, Lil Louis ha pubblicato diversi singoli, considerati classici del genere, che sono apparsi ai primi posti delle classifiche dance di B...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Open Event Srl.

Lineup

DJ Cream, Pastaboys, Lil Louis

Venue

DUMBO / BINARIO CENTRALE

Via Camillo Casarini, 19, 40131 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

