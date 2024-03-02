DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

dEEP MEDi Musik: East London Special

Colour Factory
Sat, 2 Mar, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
Deep Medi Musik will take the full crew to East London for the first time in several years, setting up shop at Hackney Wick’s most iconic warehouse venue Colour Factory for one of their biggest parties in a long time…

It’s now been 20 years since Mala rel...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Columbo Music.
Lineup

Deep Medi

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open10:00 pm

