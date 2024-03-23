DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Late Bloomer, Jobber, Classic Traffic

Purgatory
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Late Bloomer has long been known for meshing considered pop songwriting with “loud, confrontational force.” But on Another One Again, the band’s fourth record, the North Carolina band channels the frenetic energy of longtime influences like The Replacement...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Jobber, Late Bloomer

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

