2024 Grammy's Celebration of Independence Concert

Hollywood Palladium
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
On February 2, 2024, UnitedMasters will be returning to Los Angeles, CA to take over GRAMMYs® weekend. This one-night-only concert will be a celebration to showcase to the world that independence is not just the future of music, it has already arrived and...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by UnitedMasters.
Lineup

Davido, Uncle Waffles, Tokischa

Venue

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

