Leo and Vixen Juicy Couture Presents: The Juicy Network Kiki Ball

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 31 Mar, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

DOORS 3:00PM / SHOW 5:00PM

‘You gon stand on bidness? Cause tonight we gon eat!

Leo and Vixen Juicy Couture invite you to join them on 31st March 2024 for The Juicy Network Ball.

All categories are inspired by Reality TV, so bring your baddest bitch to...

14+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
1250 capacity

