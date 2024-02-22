DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dweller [CLUB]

Public Records
Thu, 22 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
About

Dweller Electronics, as a festival, occurs annually in the last week of February as a culmination event with respect to Black history month. As an online publication, we amplify notions of afrological conception year-round before finding our shared thought...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

