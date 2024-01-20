DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rencontre - Discussion entre l’artiste Grégory Chatonsky et l’archéologue Yves Citton

Ground Control Gare de Lyon
Sat, 20 Jan, 5:00 pm
TalkParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dans le cadre de notre week-end thématique « L’IA, de l'imagination artificielle à la fin du monde"

- Discussion philosophique controversée entre l’artiste contemporain Grégory Chatonsky et l’archéologue des médias Yves Citton

Cette place ne garantit pa...

Tout public
Présenté par ALLO LA LUNE.
Gregory Chatonsky

Ground Control Gare de Lyon

81 Rue du Charolais, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open5:00 pm

