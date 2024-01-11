DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OOO AUDIO #2 | Release Party Franky Gogo

La Flèche d'Or
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
OOO.AUDIO #2 : FRANKY GOGO + SUIJIN + PHILIBERT + TTRISTANA

Le 11 janvier, rendez-vous pour une deuxième soirée OOO Audio sous le signe de la fête et de la revendication !

L’occasion de célébrer la sortie de ‘FIST (Fight Back)’, premier album de...

Tout public
Présenté par La Flèche d'Or.
La Flèche d'Or

102b Rue De Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

