DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
OOO.AUDIO #2 : FRANKY GOGO + SUIJIN + PHILIBERT + TTRISTANA
Le 11 janvier, rendez-vous pour une deuxième soirée OOO Audio sous le signe de la fête et de la revendication !
L’occasion de célébrer la sortie de ‘FIST (Fight Back)’, premier album de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.