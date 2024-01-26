Top track

Audubon Garden

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jocelyn Mckenzie and Hannah Winkler

C'mon Everybody
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Audubon Garden
Got a code?

About

Jocelyn Mackenzie is a Brooklyn-based musician, maker, and medium. A "hyper-creative" according to Broadway World, she is a singer, songwriter, songwriting coach, theater maker, fiber artist, art director, makeup artist, stylist, music video producer, intu...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jocelyn McKenzie, Hannah Winkler

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.