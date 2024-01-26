DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jocelyn Mackenzie is a Brooklyn-based musician, maker, and medium. A "hyper-creative" according to Broadway World, she is a singer, songwriter, songwriting coach, theater maker, fiber artist, art director, makeup artist, stylist, music video producer, intu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.