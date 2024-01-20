Top track

Gazzelle - Flavio

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lacrima "la festa indie più brutta d'italia"

Monk - Sala Teatro
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gazzelle - Flavio
Got a code?

About

LACRIMA A ROMA!

La festa Indie nata a Bologna arriva al Monk per un sabato in cui sicuramente ti verrà voglia di abbracciare qualcuno.

Ci emozioniamo con Gazzelle, te ne dedichiamo una di Coez, buttiamo giù tutto con Cosmo e tanto altro.

Scegli tu, sai...

This is a 18+ event
Coop. Società Creativa.

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.