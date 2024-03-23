DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hunsnet Live @ Mecca Bingo Chesterfield

Mecca Bingo Chesterfield
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyBakewell
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join social media Sensat-Hun Hunsnet for a the hunniest party night in town. Featuring sickening drag queen performances. Hun Prize Bingo, Competitions, Prizes, Giveaways and a Live Vocalist performing the Hun Hits, this is one party you will not want to m...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by HUNSNET.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elektra Fence, HunsNet

Venue

Mecca Bingo Chesterfield

Mecca Bingo, Foljambe Rd, Chesterfield, England S40 1NJ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.