alequi - MAMi ISSUES

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

alequi

Siroco
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

alequi - MAMi ISSUES
About

alequi presenta LA ESKINA DEL ESTANKE ^.^

Todas las edades (menores de 16 acompañados)
organizado por @cero.en.conducta
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alequi

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

