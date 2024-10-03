Top track

Wishbone Ash

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 3 Oct 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£32.75

About

Following the outstanding response to their recent “Live Dates Live” tour - in which the band celebrated 50 years of their seminal multi-million selling live album - Wishbone Ash return with a show featuring songs from its follow-up… Live Dates 2. Experien...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
Lineup

Wishbone Ash

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

