Kids Of Immigrants x Soulection Supply Pop Up

Soulection HQ
Sat, 23 Dec, 12:00 pm
SocialLos Angeles
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SHOP + BURGERS + DRINKS + GOOD VIBES + MORE

Los Angeles! Join us for our Kids Of Immigrants x Soulection pop up Saturday, December 23rd for all last minute shopping. Pull up, shop and vibe with us! Burgers by Hamburgers Nice and drinks by Buchanan’s ❤️

All Ages
Kids Of Immigrants and Soulection Supply
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
Venue

Soulection HQ

415 Molino Street, Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

