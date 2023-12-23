DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
SHOP + BURGERS + DRINKS + GOOD VIBES + MORE
Los Angeles! Join us for our Kids Of Immigrants x Soulection pop up Saturday, December 23rd for all last minute shopping. Pull up, shop and vibe with us! Burgers by Hamburgers Nice and drinks by Buchanan’s ❤️
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.