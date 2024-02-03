DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blessence, Sistermatic , Nite Dykez & Liberté present: Reclaiming Queer Women Spaces

EartH
Sat, 3 Feb, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This event will take place in EartH Kitchen. | Last entry is 1am.

Blessence, Sistermatic , Nite Dykez & Liberté present: Reclaiming Queer Women Spaces in celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, Inter-Generational love, and Black Women run Lesbian spaces.

Presented by EartH.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Kaspa, GIN, Mica Coca

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Accessibility information

