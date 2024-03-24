DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chris Wood

Lewes Con Club
Sun, 24 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£20.50
Event information

Chris Wood is an uncompromising writer whose music reveals his love for the un-official history of the English speaking people. With gentle intelligence he weaves the tradition with his own contemporary parables.

A self-taught musician, composer and song...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chris Wood

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

