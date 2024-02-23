Top track

The Killer, Two Witnesses, Vice Grip + More

Damsel Brew Pub
Fri, 23 Feb, 6:30 pm
GigsEvansville
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

The Killer - The True Failure
About

Chicago Legends "The Killer" are stopping by Evansville!

This is an all ages event
Presented by Evansville Shows.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Two Witnesses, Vice Grip 812, The Killer

Venue

Damsel Brew Pub

209 N Wabash Ave of Flags, Evansville, IN 47712, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

