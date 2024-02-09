Top track

ALDA - Strega comanda colore

TANK pres.: ALDA live + MAYDA live + SISTAH NAIS

TANK serbatoio culturale
Fri, 9 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

TANK pres.: ALDA live + MAYDA live + SISTAH NAIS live_new release

• a seguire dj set hip-hop / Techno: BOILED MASTER b2b TRISHA

start 22:00 ‘till 05:30

LINE UP

* ALDA

* MAYDA

* SISTAH NAIS aka TRISHA new release

Dj set: hip hop / techno

BOILED...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Lineup

ALDA

Venue

TANK serbatoio culturale

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

