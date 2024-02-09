DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
TANK pres.: ALDA live + MAYDA live + SISTAH NAIS live_new release
• a seguire dj set hip-hop / Techno: BOILED MASTER b2b TRISHA
start 22:00 ‘till 05:30
LINE UP
* ALDA
* MAYDA
* SISTAH NAIS aka TRISHA new release
Dj set: hip hop / techno
BOILED...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.