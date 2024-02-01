DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ginger Reveal

C'mon Everybody
Thu, 1 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

An FFS reveal party! Amongst other reveals from other talented performers. You absolutely won’t see them coming, or will you? ;)

Cast:

Alicia Love

Ginger Von Snap

Lola Latte

Myster E Mel Kiki

Robin Rose Quartz

Shia Ho

This is a 21+ event
Presented by C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

