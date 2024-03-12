Top track

Jig Jam - The Robin

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day! Irish Bluegrass with Jig Jam

The Local
Tue, 12 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $24.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jig Jam - The Robin
Got a code?

About

Doors open at 6, show starts at 7
Beer, wine, refreshments, snacks are available. ADA accessible.

Celebrate St Patrick’s day in the Hudson Valley with JigJam, an award winning quartet from Offaly and Tipperary, the heart of the midlands in Ireland. Blue...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Hudson Valley Live at The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jig Jam

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.