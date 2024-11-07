DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Eurovision on tour London

HERE at Outernet
Thu, 7 Nov, 6:00 pm
From €60.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Eurovision on tour is bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to you!

Experience an unique show full of legends and unforgettable moments from the past 68 editions of the biggest live music show on earth. This is your night to relive memories or be part for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eurodrama Entertainment.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
