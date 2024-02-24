DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JOUR 2 . BEFORE . BEW WINTER 24

Les Vivres de l'Art
Sat, 24 Feb, 3:45 pm
GigsBordeaux
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BORDEAUX ELECTRONIC WEEK-END 2024 WINTER EDITION

3ème étape : Lives, shows drags et expo aux Vivres de l'art

Line up :

- Low Viatiques Soundsystem

- Louis the 4th

- Lost the data (live)

- Adam, Acouphènes, FLCL

- Porteix (live)

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Bordeaux Electronic Week.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Les Vivres de l'Art

4 Rue Achard, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open3:45 pm

