Casa Bonay - After Party New Years Eve 2023

Casa Bonay
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:59 pm
GigsBarcelona
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
From 00:00 a.m. to 04:00 a.m. After party New Year's Eve 2023 -Casa Bonay with DJ selection + 2 drinks included.

If you want to join us for dinner, contact events@casabonay.com

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por CASA BONAY (LIBERTINE)).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Casa Bonay

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 700, 08010 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

