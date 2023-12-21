Top track

Ashanti

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hexis, Midwest Lust, Pain Chain

Saint Vitus Bar
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$22.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ashanti
Got a code?

About

Denmark's Hexis bring their hardcore, sludgy black metal sound to Vitus with Midwest Lust, Pain Chain and All You Need Is Kill (mems Hong Kong Fuck You)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Hexis

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.