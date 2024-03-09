DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fatima Yamaha - Brixton

Electric Brixton
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Fatima Yamaha was shrouded in mystery for many years, known only to be a project led by “a young lady born to a Japanese father and a Turkish mother”.

As the years rolled by "What's a Girl to Do" continued to circulate, gaining new momentum from various r...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by PERCOLATE.

Lineup

Fatima Yamaha

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open7:00 pm

