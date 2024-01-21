Top track

Gorilla Nems and Scram Jones w/ Mac Lethal

The Meadows
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$30.90

About

Nems, also known as Gorilla Nems, is a well known rapper, content creator, social media celebrity, icon, star, entrepreneur and popular host from Coney Island, Brooklyn, New York City.

This is an 18+ show. Please have valid ID.

This is an 18+ event
The Kingsland Presents & SideB Agency

Lineup

Mac Lethal, Scram Jones, Gorilla Nems

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

