DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gallus

Dabadaba
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From the moment they formed in a pub in Glasgow of the same name, Gallus, have been on an unrelenting assault on the country’s fertile music scene. They quickly garnered a reputation as one of the best live acts in Scotland and soon took to filling venues...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

Gallus

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

