M G Boulter & Germa Adan

Conway Hall
Thu, 28 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
From £9.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Conway Hall is proud to present Southend-on-Sea's finest singer-songerwriter M G Boulter, alongside rising folk star Germa Adan for March's Folk Unplugged.

M G Boulter is a songwriter and musician living on the Thames coast in Essex, UK. Often touted a***...

This is an all ages event. Under 16's must be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Conway Hall.

Conway Hall

25 Red Lion Square Holborn, London WC1R 4RL UK
Doors open6:30 pm

