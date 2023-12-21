Top track

Jack Moony & The Sun Drops / NØ Vacancy / It Rips!

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:00 pm
$12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cobra Lounge presents...

Jack Mooney & The Sun Drops
NØ Vacancy
It Rips!

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

