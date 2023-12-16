DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Creare un Fundraising con la Creatività

Mine Studio
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 am
WorkshopRoma
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il workshop "Fundraising per il Cambiamento" offrirà una giornata intensiva per apprendere strategie di raccolta fondi. Attraverso moduli su fundraising sociale, creatività, identificazione delle cause locali e strategie pratiche, i partecipanti acquisiran...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Romadiffusa.

Mine Studio

Via Pistoia 7a, 00182 Roma città metropolitana di Roma Capitale, Italia
Doors open10:00 am

