Top track

Dimmish - Cappuccino

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Visualize: Dimmish (Extended Hours Free Party)

Distrikt Bar
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
DJLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dimmish - Cappuccino
Got a code?

About

Visualize begin 2024 by welcoming Dimmish to Leeds' favourite underground venue, Distrikt Bar for a ten hour long free party on Saturday 27th January!

This show is expected to reach full capacity as always.

Lineup: Dimmish

Support: TBA

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Visualize.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dimmish

Venue

Distrikt Bar

7 Duncan Street, Leeds, LS1 6DQ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.