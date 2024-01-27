DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nano

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
New York
$30.90
About

The Kingsland Presents

Nano

At The Brooklyn Monarch

Doors at 6pm

$25 adv / $30 dos / $35 at doors

This is an 18+ event
The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nano

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

