Veganuary Fest - Vegan Street Food & Drink Festival

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 1:00 pm
Food & drinkLondon
Free
About

Signature Brew and Feed The Village presents Veganuary Fest!

Walthamstow's BRAND NEW Vegan Street Food festival. Feed the Village have assembled some of London's very best street food traders to celebrate all things vegan, whether you're die hard all year...

All ages
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK

Doors open1:00 pm

