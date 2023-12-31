DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Capodanno mosso w/ Balera Favela

Mosso
Sun, 31 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
€27.51
About

L'ultimo party per salutare l'anno vecchio, il primo per accogliere quello nuovo. Un Capodanno mosso a tutti gli effetti, una festa contaminata con musica nomade e selvaggia, selezionata con passione e amore da Balera Favela e dallo special guest Go Dugong...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mosso

Venue

Mosso

Via Angelo Mosso, 20127 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open11:00 pm

